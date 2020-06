Amenities

Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club. Tenants required to have good credit and good employment history and security deposit. Available Now. Owner Realtor. Requesting for all visitors to wear gloves and masks visiting the house.