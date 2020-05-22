102 JAMES DRIVE SW

Amenities

APPLICATION REGISTERED..Please wear cover nose and mouth while in the property. Owner agent. Totally renovated rambler on quiet street in Vienna Woods. Backs to trees. large room sizes, Renovated open kitchen. Picture window overlooking treed back yard and creek. Hardwood floors on main level. Three renovated baths. Finished rec room on lower level and plenty of storage space. Convenient to Orange line metro stations, Mosaic District, major commuter routes, Tysons Corner, Vienna shops and restaurants, and parks. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit required. No pets.