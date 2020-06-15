45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautifully renovated TH with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths . Eat in kitchen with island, new granite counters and stainless appliances & additional built in cabinets , sliding glass door to rear deck Hardwood floor and recessed lighting throughout .Lower level with huge recreation room and half bath. Walk out to custom patio and fully fenced in rear. Fantastic for commuting and shopping , close to Wegmans, Costco, Dulles TownCenter, shops, restaurants . The Herndon & Dulles Airport Metro Stations being built nearby and close to 28, Rt 7 & Dulles Toll Road.