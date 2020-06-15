All apartments in Sterling
45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE

45606 Iron Horse Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

45606 Iron Horse Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166
Dominion Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautifully renovated TH with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths . Eat in kitchen with island, new granite counters and stainless appliances & additional built in cabinets , sliding glass door to rear deck Hardwood floor and recessed lighting throughout .Lower level with huge recreation room and half bath. Walk out to custom patio and fully fenced in rear. Fantastic for commuting and shopping , close to Wegmans, Costco, Dulles TownCenter, shops, restaurants . The Herndon & Dulles Airport Metro Stations being built nearby and close to 28, Rt 7 & Dulles Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have any available units?
45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have?
Some of 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45606 IRON HORSE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

