Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck. Open formal DinRm/LivRm w/ decorative fireplace and powder room on middle level. Two spacious Master Suites on upper 2 level, each with own bath. Bedroom level laundry too! Large Rec Room with TV on lower level. Available April 1st.