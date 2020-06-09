All apartments in Sterling
21841 BALDWIN SQUARE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

21841 BALDWIN SQUARE

21841 Baldwin Square · No Longer Available
Location

21841 Baldwin Square, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

This immaculate 2 levels condo is meticulously maintained. The main level boasts marble foyer, half bathroom, open light-filled living room, dining room with a big bay window, and a large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, and crown molding throughout the house. Enjoy your morning coffee or your afternoon chilled drink at the balcony and your winter night in your spacious living room by the double-sided gas fireplace. The top-level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, dual enter master bath, walk-in closet, and spacious laundry room. The condo fee includes water, trash removal, and a swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have any available units?
21841 BALDWIN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have?
Some of 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21841 BALDWIN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE offer parking?
No, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21841 BALDWIN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
