21841 BALDWIN SQUARE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This immaculate 2 levels condo is meticulously maintained. The main level boasts marble foyer, half bathroom, open light-filled living room, dining room with a big bay window, and a large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, and crown molding throughout the house. Enjoy your morning coffee or your afternoon chilled drink at the balcony and your winter night in your spacious living room by the double-sided gas fireplace. The top-level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, dual enter master bath, walk-in closet, and spacious laundry room. The condo fee includes water, trash removal, and a swimming pool.