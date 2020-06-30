21827 BALDWIN SQ.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this bright and airy, well maintained, two-level townhome with several upgrades! Whirpool stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a double oven; Whirlpool washer and dryer; and gas fireplace. Eat-in breakfast nook, recessed lighting throughout, and a Nest thermostat. Owner's Suite includes a spacious private balcony. Quick and easy access to shopping and transportation such as One Loudon, Reston Town Center, Dulles Airport, Tysons Corner, Reston Metro and much, much more!