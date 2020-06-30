All apartments in Sterling
Find more places like
21827 BALDWIN SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling, VA
/
21827 BALDWIN SQ
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

21827 BALDWIN SQ

21827 Baldwin Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sterling
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21827 Baldwin Square, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this bright and airy, well maintained, two-level townhome with several upgrades! Whirpool stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a double oven; Whirlpool washer and dryer; and gas fireplace. Eat-in breakfast nook, recessed lighting throughout, and a Nest thermostat. Owner's Suite includes a spacious private balcony. Quick and easy access to shopping and transportation such as One Loudon, Reston Town Center, Dulles Airport, Tysons Corner, Reston Metro and much, much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have any available units?
21827 BALDWIN SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have?
Some of 21827 BALDWIN SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21827 BALDWIN SQ currently offering any rent specials?
21827 BALDWIN SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21827 BALDWIN SQ pet-friendly?
No, 21827 BALDWIN SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ offer parking?
Yes, 21827 BALDWIN SQ offers parking.
Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21827 BALDWIN SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have a pool?
Yes, 21827 BALDWIN SQ has a pool.
Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have accessible units?
No, 21827 BALDWIN SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 21827 BALDWIN SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21827 BALDWIN SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 21827 BALDWIN SQ does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 BedroomsSterling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia