Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Great location! 2 level condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. All renovated from up to bottom. new carpet, new laminate, new kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances, new cabinet, fresh paint, fenced back yard with patio. Rent included Trasn and WATER. Walk to store, school.