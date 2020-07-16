408 Streamview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south. This home has all the bells and whistles with a family room on the entry level, 1 car garage and spacious entryway with hardwood floors. The main level has an amazing kitchen with handscraped hardwood floors, large kitchen island and open concept dining and living area. Maintenance free rear deck off dining area. Half bathroom on main level also. Upper floor includes 3 bedrooms, master bedroom with tray ceiling, bright and airy and master bathroom with granite double vanities. Pool and club house in the community. Only a short drive to downtown Fredericksburg with all the great restaurants and shopping, easy access to 95 for Quantico commuters or hand to access the VRE. Check it out!



(RLNE5527813)