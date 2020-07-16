All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

408 Streamview Drive

408 Streamview Drive · (540) 628-2226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA 22405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 Streamview Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south. This home has all the bells and whistles with a family room on the entry level, 1 car garage and spacious entryway with hardwood floors. The main level has an amazing kitchen with handscraped hardwood floors, large kitchen island and open concept dining and living area. Maintenance free rear deck off dining area. Half bathroom on main level also. Upper floor includes 3 bedrooms, master bedroom with tray ceiling, bright and airy and master bathroom with granite double vanities. Pool and club house in the community. Only a short drive to downtown Fredericksburg with all the great restaurants and shopping, easy access to 95 for Quantico commuters or hand to access the VRE. Check it out!

(RLNE5527813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Streamview Drive have any available units?
408 Streamview Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Streamview Drive have?
Some of 408 Streamview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Streamview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Streamview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Streamview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Streamview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Streamview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Streamview Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Streamview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Streamview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Streamview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 408 Streamview Drive has a pool.
Does 408 Streamview Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Streamview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Streamview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Streamview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Streamview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Streamview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
