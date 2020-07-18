All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:55 AM

34 BELLS RIDGE DR

34 Bells Ridge Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

34 Bells Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA 22554
Bell's Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 4 bedroom colonial. Fenced backyard. North Stafford Neighborhood of Bell's Run on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors and carpet on main level. Formal Living room and dining room with crown molding, chair rails and exit to deck from Dining Room. Eat in kitchen with bay window, breakfast bar, and gas range. Family room with gas fireplace and mantel. Master suite with sitting area, walk in closets master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower / soaking tub. Deck overlooks fenced backyard. Unfinished walk out basement perfect for storage. Pets Case by Case. Close to commuter lots, shopping and restaurants. New photos will be posted soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have any available units?
34 BELLS RIDGE DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have?
Some of 34 BELLS RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 BELLS RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
34 BELLS RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 BELLS RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 BELLS RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 BELLS RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
