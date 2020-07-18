34 BELLS RIDGE DR

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom colonial. Fenced backyard. North Stafford Neighborhood of Bell's Run on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors and carpet on main level. Formal Living room and dining room with crown molding, chair rails and exit to deck from Dining Room. Eat in kitchen with bay window, breakfast bar, and gas range. Family room with gas fireplace and mantel. Master suite with sitting area, walk in closets master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower / soaking tub. Deck overlooks fenced backyard. Unfinished walk out basement perfect for storage. Pets Case by Case. Close to commuter lots, shopping and restaurants. New photos will be posted soon.