Home
/
Stafford County, VA
/
23 PATRIOT WAY
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

23 PATRIOT WAY

23 Patriot Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 Patriot Way, Stafford County, VA 22554
Austin Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Finest Cul-de-Sac Living. This beautiful single family home is located in the sought after and amenity filled community of Austin Ridge, conveniently located close to shopping, dining, commuter options and more. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 and a half Full Bathrooms, fully upgraded kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, large kitchen island with a double door refrigerator. The home offers 4 bedrooms on upper level and one bedroom in basement. Fenced back yard, beautiful deck overlooks private, treed lot. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, nicely finished basement with walk out to paver patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 PATRIOT WAY have any available units?
23 PATRIOT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stafford County, VA.
What amenities does 23 PATRIOT WAY have?
Some of 23 PATRIOT WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 PATRIOT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
23 PATRIOT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 PATRIOT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 23 PATRIOT WAY offer parking?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 23 PATRIOT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 PATRIOT WAY have a pool?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 23 PATRIOT WAY have accessible units?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 23 PATRIOT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 PATRIOT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 PATRIOT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
