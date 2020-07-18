23 PATRIOT WAY

Amenities

Finest Cul-de-Sac Living. This beautiful single family home is located in the sought after and amenity filled community of Austin Ridge, conveniently located close to shopping, dining, commuter options and more. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 and a half Full Bathrooms, fully upgraded kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, large kitchen island with a double door refrigerator. The home offers 4 bedrooms on upper level and one bedroom in basement. Fenced back yard, beautiful deck overlooks private, treed lot. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, nicely finished basement with walk out to paver patio.