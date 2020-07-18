18 POPES CREEK

Amenities

Snag this stellar end-unit town home conveniently located in North Stafford. Walking distance to commuter lot/slug lines, easy access to I95. The community is strides to shopping, restaurants and the Sunday Farmers Market. Excellent condition throughout. Hardwoods on the main level, plantation shutters, neutral paint & carpeting throughout - makes this home move in ready! Well appointed bedrooms, 3 full baths, fully fenced yard, 2 car garage and driveway parking. Ready to rent with lot's of stand-outs.