Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Great location! 3 bedrooms/2 baths on the main level. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and a large back yard. Finished attic space for storage or play/hobby rooms upstairs. Lower level has a lower ceiling due to heating and air conditioning vents but plenty of space and a full bath. Garage, carport and a huge driveway. Less than 2 miles from Springfield Town Center.