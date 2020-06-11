All apartments in Springfield
7097 Spring Garden Dr 201

7097 Spring Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7097 Spring Garden Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 201 Available 08/05/20 1 Bedroom condo in Springfield, VA - Property Id: 245121

This newly renovated 1 bedroom condo is located directly behind the Brookfield plaza walking distance to several stores and restaurants. The bus station is walking distance and the metro only 5 min away. You can reach the Springfield mall in only 10 min. The condo is located right off of 395 wich makes it an easy access towards dc.
It is available furnished and unfurnished. For furnished please ask for details and price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245121
Property Id 245121

(RLNE5646287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have any available units?
7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have?
Some of 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 currently offering any rent specials?
7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 pet-friendly?
No, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 offer parking?
No, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 does not offer parking.
Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have a pool?
No, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 does not have a pool.
Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have accessible units?
No, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7097 Spring Garden Dr 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

