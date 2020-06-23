All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 6616 Comet Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, VA
/
6616 Comet Cir
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6616 Comet Cir

6616 Comet Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6616 Comet Circle, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed, 1 Bath at the Residences at Springfield Station. Walking distance to the Springfield Mall and Springfield/Franconia Metro Station.

Partially furnished as an option (bedroom furniture currently in the apartment) at no extra charge.

Would prefer someone to takeover the lease (until May 31 2017), at 1552.00 a month, but would sublet for shorter periods of time as needed.

Renters looking to takeover the lease would need to qualify for the apartment via credit check, but would not be required to place a deposit. Subletters would need to place a deposit of 1 months rent.

Apartment is in an ideal location for people looking to commute to DC or the pentagon, but want free parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Comet Cir have any available units?
6616 Comet Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
Is 6616 Comet Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Comet Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Comet Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6616 Comet Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6616 Comet Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6616 Comet Cir does offer parking.
Does 6616 Comet Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 Comet Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Comet Cir have a pool?
No, 6616 Comet Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6616 Comet Cir have accessible units?
No, 6616 Comet Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Comet Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6616 Comet Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 Comet Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 Comet Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Springfield, VA 22153
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave
Springfield, VA 22150

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America