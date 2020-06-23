6616 Comet Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

1 Bed, 1 Bath at the Residences at Springfield Station. Walking distance to the Springfield Mall and Springfield/Franconia Metro Station.



Partially furnished as an option (bedroom furniture currently in the apartment) at no extra charge.



Would prefer someone to takeover the lease (until May 31 2017), at 1552.00 a month, but would sublet for shorter periods of time as needed.



Renters looking to takeover the lease would need to qualify for the apartment via credit check, but would not be required to place a deposit. Subletters would need to place a deposit of 1 months rent.



Apartment is in an ideal location for people looking to commute to DC or the pentagon, but want free parking.