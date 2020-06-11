Rent Calculator
6609 BOWIE DR
6609 BOWIE DR
6609 Bowie Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6609 Bowie Drive, Springfield, VA 22150
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & transportation (bus, metro & major highways). Recently updated kitchen. Baths completely redone. New vinyl tile flooring in basement. New shed. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6609 BOWIE DR have any available units?
6609 BOWIE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, VA
.
What amenities does 6609 BOWIE DR have?
Some of 6609 BOWIE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6609 BOWIE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6609 BOWIE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 BOWIE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6609 BOWIE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 6609 BOWIE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6609 BOWIE DR offers parking.
Does 6609 BOWIE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 BOWIE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 BOWIE DR have a pool?
No, 6609 BOWIE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6609 BOWIE DR have accessible units?
No, 6609 BOWIE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 BOWIE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 BOWIE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 BOWIE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 BOWIE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
