6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE

6355 Michael Robert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6355 Michael Robert Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

granite counters
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
internet access
Like a nice Studio apartment! MASTER BEDROOM and Spacious LIVING ROOM, Granite KITCHEN, and DINING ROOM for rent in a Quiet, End-Unit TH and Nice Safe neighborhood.*** Location! Location! Commuter Dream! Close to everything: less than 1 mile to Beltway I 495, I 395, I 95, Springfield Metro, and Springfield mall, Kingstowne Towne Center, restaurants, banks, ... Access to Wi-Fi- Quiet, clean, and peace home (no party, no guest over, only 1 professional good background respectful person living in another master bedroom on the upper level. Requirements: Good background, one occupant, clean, responsible, no smoking, no pets; One month Security Deposit. **.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE have any available units?
6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
Is 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
