6355 MICHAEL ROBERT DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities internet access

Like a nice Studio apartment! MASTER BEDROOM and Spacious LIVING ROOM, Granite KITCHEN, and DINING ROOM for rent in a Quiet, End-Unit TH and Nice Safe neighborhood.*** Location! Location! Commuter Dream! Close to everything: less than 1 mile to Beltway I 495, I 395, I 95, Springfield Metro, and Springfield mall, Kingstowne Towne Center, restaurants, banks, ... Access to Wi-Fi- Quiet, clean, and peace home (no party, no guest over, only 1 professional good background respectful person living in another master bedroom on the upper level. Requirements: Good background, one occupant, clean, responsible, no smoking, no pets; One month Security Deposit. **.