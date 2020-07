7109 SMITH STATION ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS AMAZING REMODELED HOME IS MUCH LARGER THAN IT APPEARS! SITUATED ON OVER ONE ACRE OF LAND, IT HAS ALL THE FEATURES YOU WANT, INCLUDING ADA ACCESSIBILITY FROM THE GARAGE FOR MOBILITY CHALLENGES AND/OR EASY TRANSPORT OF GOODS INTO THE HOUSE. BRIGHT, OPEN LIVING CONCEPT WITH CLEARLY DEFINED LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, WHICH FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ATTRACTIVE WOOD CABINETRY AND GRANITE COUNTERS AND ISLAND. THE AMPLY SIZED EN SUITE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, STUNNING MASTER BATHROOM WITH SOAKING TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER,WATER CLOSET, TWO VANITY SINKS AND LINEN CLOSET. THREE ADDITIONAL GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM AND DEN. ALSO FEATURED ARE TWO HUGE UPGRADED FULL BATHROOMS PLUS A HALF BATH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BETWEEN THE DEN AND FAMILY ROOM. THE OVERSIZED ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE PROVIDES STORAGE SPACE.THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT AS A LEASE TO PURCHASE AT THE END OF THE LEASE TERM. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.