25534 Gover Drive, South Riding, VA 20152 South Riding
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT ONE-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER SOUTH RIDING. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH FINISHED LOFT! HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL/STAIRS. GAS FIREPLACE IN RECREATION ROOM. HUGE DECK AND LOWER PATIO. FENCED IN REAR YARD AND MUCH MORE! AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY ON JUNE 5TH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have any available units?
25534 GOVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have?
Some of 25534 GOVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25534 GOVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25534 GOVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.