All apartments in South Riding
Find more places like 25534 GOVER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Riding, VA
/
25534 GOVER DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

25534 GOVER DRIVE

25534 Gover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Riding
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25534 Gover Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT ONE-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER SOUTH RIDING. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH FINISHED LOFT! HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL/STAIRS. GAS FIREPLACE IN RECREATION ROOM. HUGE DECK AND LOWER PATIO. FENCED IN REAR YARD AND MUCH MORE! AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY ON JUNE 5TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have any available units?
25534 GOVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have?
Some of 25534 GOVER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25534 GOVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25534 GOVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25534 GOVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25534 GOVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 25534 GOVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25534 GOVER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 25534 GOVER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25534 GOVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25534 GOVER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25534 GOVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25534 GOVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Riding 3 BedroomsSouth Riding Accessible Apartments
South Riding Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Riding Apartments with Parking
South Riding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University