Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:51 AM

3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE

3311 Lakeside View Drive · (703) 282-2840
Location

3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22041
Seven Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-6 · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church. Beautifully refreshed top level condo unit, the "Superior" model, rarely available for rent! Unit includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 huge new balconies, s/s appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, wood-burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings with 3 large skylights, new carpeting and freshly painted throughout, and assigned parking ... for starters! Wide-open views, cathedral ceilings and large skylights welcome you when you enter the home. Relax on 2 newly rebuilt balconies that overlook the private lake that is the heart of this community. The main living room area has vaulted ceilings, 3 huge skylights that allow tons of natural light into the entire condo and a 2-story fireplace adds that extra touch of luxury and style. Laminated wood flooring on main level. Updated kitchen includes semi-open floor plan to dining room and living room areas, new granite countertops, s/s deep kitchen sink, stainless steel appliances including a brand new microwave, ample cabinet space, and a separate laundry room with in-unit washer & dryer. 2 bedrooms both with ample closet space and 1 full bathroom are located on the main level - very convenient. The upper loft level has 1 bedroom with brand new carpeting, slider door access to your own balcony, a huge walk-in closet, and a ceiling fan. 1 full upper level bathroom, linen closet and a separate wrap-around fully finished storage closet completes this level. Both full bathrooms include double sinks, huge mirrors, plenty of lighting, bathtubs and ample cabinet space. This community also includes a pool with club house, parks/trails, and a tranquil environment to escape from the crush of the day. Location is key here: .25 miles to Rt. 7 Leesburg Pike with access to metro bus service; 1 mile to shopping, top-rated restaurants, local schools and places of worship, including Seven Corners and Bailey's Crossroads areas with direct access to major roadways into DC and around the area; Less than 3 miles to Rt. 50 and I-395; Less than 10 miles into DC, Old Town Alexandria, The Pentagon, Amazon HQ2/Reagan Natl Airport/Crystal City, Tysons Corner/Mclean; 15 miles to Ft. Belvoir; approx 60 minute drive to Virginia Wine Country in Leesburg. Available 04/20/2020 for lease. Rent is now $2950/month plus utilities. Minimum 12 mo lease with longer terms available, and option of rent-to-own purchase arrangement after initial 12 month lease. Minimum $120,000 combined income to qualify, maximum 3 incomes to qualify. All qualified applicants 18 yo+ must apply online to ppmnva.com. $50 non-refundable fee per application. NO Pets/NO smoking of any kind. Landlord reserves the right to final decision on applications. Fixture list, marketing brochure, area map, NVAR rental application on MLS listing. Book all showings online or contact the listing agent for a private showing - Photos and VIRTUAL TOUR link are uploaded to MLS listing or agent can provide the link and copies of documents. Don't wait - come home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
