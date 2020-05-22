3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church. Beautifully refreshed top level condo unit, the "Superior" model, rarely available for rent! Unit includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 huge new balconies, s/s appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, wood-burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings with 3 large skylights, new carpeting and freshly painted throughout, and assigned parking ... for starters! Wide-open views, cathedral ceilings and large skylights welcome you when you enter the home. Relax on 2 newly rebuilt balconies that overlook the private lake that is the heart of this community. The main living room area has vaulted ceilings, 3 huge skylights that allow tons of natural light into the entire condo and a 2-story fireplace adds that extra touch of luxury and style. Laminated wood flooring on main level. Updated kitchen includes semi-open floor plan to dining room and living room areas, new granite countertops, s/s deep kitchen sink, stainless steel appliances including a brand new microwave, ample cabinet space, and a separate laundry room with in-unit washer & dryer. 2 bedrooms both with ample closet space and 1 full bathroom are located on the main level - very convenient. The upper loft level has 1 bedroom with brand new carpeting, slider door access to your own balcony, a huge walk-in closet, and a ceiling fan. 1 full upper level bathroom, linen closet and a separate wrap-around fully finished storage closet completes this level. Both full bathrooms include double sinks, huge mirrors, plenty of lighting, bathtubs and ample cabinet space. This community also includes a pool with club house, parks/trails, and a tranquil environment to escape from the crush of the day. Location is key here: .25 miles to Rt. 7 Leesburg Pike with access to metro bus service; 1 mile to shopping, top-rated restaurants, local schools and places of worship, including Seven Corners and Bailey's Crossroads areas with direct access to major roadways into DC and around the area; Less than 3 miles to Rt. 50 and I-395; Less than 10 miles into DC, Old Town Alexandria, The Pentagon, Amazon HQ2/Reagan Natl Airport/Crystal City, Tysons Corner/Mclean; 15 miles to Ft. Belvoir; approx 60 minute drive to Virginia Wine Country in Leesburg. Available 04/20/2020 for lease. Rent is now $2950/month plus utilities. Minimum 12 mo lease with longer terms available, and option of rent-to-own purchase arrangement after initial 12 month lease. Minimum $120,000 combined income to qualify, maximum 3 incomes to qualify. All qualified applicants 18 yo+ must apply online to ppmnva.com. $50 non-refundable fee per application. NO Pets/NO smoking of any kind. Landlord reserves the right to final decision on applications. Fixture list, marketing brochure, area map, NVAR rental application on MLS listing. Book all showings online or contact the listing agent for a private showing - Photos and VIRTUAL TOUR link are uploaded to MLS listing or agent can provide the link and copies of documents. Don't wait - come home now!