3041 PATRICK HENRY DR #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOOK NO MORE! YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LOCATION & GREAT COZY HOME IN PRESTINE CONDITION. 2 BEDROOMS & 1 FULL BATH. BRIGHT & SUNNY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA AND BOTH BEDROOMS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY DIFFERENT SHOPPING CENTERS & RESTAURANTS. GREAT COMMUTING LOCATION TO DC, PENTAGON, OLD TOWN, ROSLYN, THE BELTWAY AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. AND NOT FAR FROM THE METRO. FRONT BUILDING DOOR WITH SECURED ELECTRONIC ENTRANCE. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!