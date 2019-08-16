5612 HILL COURT

Amenities
Available July 1, 2019. Come tour this well cared for gem in Burgundy Village. Minutes from Huntingon and King Street Metro, this perfect 2 bedroom home is waiting for you. Stainless-steel appliances complement a well-sized kitchen. Big backyard includes a fire pit and outdoor wood table for all those summer activities. Need extra storage space? The basement has extra shelving and storage space for all your items. This home has a mobile island that you can move when needed most. Freshly painted in modern taste, this home is perfect for entertaining guests. Come tour this lovely home today!