The Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

The Square

406 Shafer St · (434) 406-4156
Location

406 Shafer St, Richmond, VA 23220
VCU

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
game room
green community
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
trash valet
yoga
Luxury and excitement abound at The Square apartments. Conveniently located in downtown Richmond at the corner of Shafer and Grace streets, The Square is only blocks from VCU, fine dining and shopping. Residents can enjoy premium amenities such as the gorgeous fitness center, a luxurious rooftop lounge and a recreation room, and our homes have amazing open floor plans that offer expansive space, soaring ceilings and modern stylings. Designer lighting and large windows highlight the community surroundings and offer the best views of what is going on outside and around downtown, making The Square the top choice to live in Richmond. Contact us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: included in lease. Pricing does not factor in utilities included. We include cable, internet and trash within the monthly rent. Along with a washer and dryer and access to a rooftop fitness room and clubhouse.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First pet: $350, Second pet: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive and exotic pets
Parking Details: Garage lot. Indoor Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Square have any available units?
The Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does The Square have?
Some of The Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Square is pet friendly.
Does The Square offer parking?
Yes, The Square offers parking.
Does The Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Square have a pool?
No, The Square does not have a pool.
Does The Square have accessible units?
No, The Square does not have accessible units.
Does The Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Square has units with dishwashers.
