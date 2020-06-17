Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly alarm system business center coffee bar game room green community guest suite internet access key fob access media room new construction online portal trash valet yoga

Luxury and excitement abound at The Square apartments. Conveniently located in downtown Richmond at the corner of Shafer and Grace streets, The Square is only blocks from VCU, fine dining and shopping. Residents can enjoy premium amenities such as the gorgeous fitness center, a luxurious rooftop lounge and a recreation room, and our homes have amazing open floor plans that offer expansive space, soaring ceilings and modern stylings. Designer lighting and large windows highlight the community surroundings and offer the best views of what is going on outside and around downtown, making The Square the top choice to live in Richmond. Contact us today for more information!