The Square

Lease Length: 3-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: included in lease. Pricing does not factor in utilities included. We include cable, internet and trash within the monthly rent. Along with a washer and dryer and access to a rooftop fitness room and clubhouse.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First pet: $350, Second pet: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive and exotic pets