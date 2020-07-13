All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like Plant Zero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
Plant Zero
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Plant Zero

500 Stockton Street · (833) 766-5379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Old Town Manchester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Old Town Manchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Dutch Roof-2E · Avail. Jul 19

$1,009

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit Dutch Roof-1D · Avail. Sep 1

$1,034

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit Dutch Roof-2J · Avail. now

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit Green-W · Avail. now

$1,339

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit Green-G · Avail. Jul 21

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plant Zero.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Plant Zero puts you in the heart of Manchester's Warehouse District where art studios, galleries, commercial offices and restaurants attract a hive of buzzing creatives, business owners and residents - all who re-imagine this part of Richmond on a daily basis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 minimum, but may increase based on screening results
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $35/month for 1 pet, $50/month for 2
restrictions: There are no breed or weight restrictions, but a temperament test with our preferred trainer may be required prior to approval for move-in.
Parking Details: Surface lot parking spaces available to rent $35 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plant Zero have any available units?
Plant Zero has 6 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Plant Zero have?
Some of Plant Zero's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plant Zero currently offering any rent specials?
Plant Zero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plant Zero pet-friendly?
Yes, Plant Zero is pet friendly.
Does Plant Zero offer parking?
Yes, Plant Zero offers parking.
Does Plant Zero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plant Zero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plant Zero have a pool?
No, Plant Zero does not have a pool.
Does Plant Zero have accessible units?
No, Plant Zero does not have accessible units.
Does Plant Zero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plant Zero has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Plant Zero?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23223
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23220
Plant 1
403 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
Franklin Lofts
1806 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir
Richmond, VA 23225
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity