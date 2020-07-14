Harbor Village

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 due at move in
Move-in Fees: $300 Restoration/reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $50,000 of liability required only but a full policy is encouraged
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one pet; $400 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Reptiles, Rodents (including ferrets), Rottweilers, Doberman Pincers, Pit-Bulls, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow Chows, Wolf or any hybrids, Alaskan Malamutes, Presna Canarios or Cane Corsos, unless used as a service animal.
Parking Details: You will receive a sticker for your car; there is separate visitor parking available.
Storage Details: No additional storage onsite