All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like Harbor Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
Harbor Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:21 AM

Harbor Village

2370 Harpoon Ct · (804) 331-2762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA 23294

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 44 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city. When you come into Harbor Village, you will enjoy not only convenient location, but also quality service, a helpful staff, and the generous amenities of a carefully planned, multi-million dollar renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 due at move in
Move-in Fees: $300 Restoration/reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $50,000 of liability required only but a full policy is encouraged
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one pet; $400 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Reptiles, Rodents (including ferrets), Rottweilers, Doberman Pincers, Pit-Bulls, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow Chows, Wolf or any hybrids, Alaskan Malamutes, Presna Canarios or Cane Corsos, unless used as a service animal.
Parking Details: You will receive a sticker for your car; there is separate visitor parking available.
Storage Details: No additional storage onsite

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Village have any available units?
Harbor Village has 11 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Village have?
Some of Harbor Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Village currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Village is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Village offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Village offers parking.
Does Harbor Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Village have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Village has a pool.
Does Harbor Village have accessible units?
No, Harbor Village does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Harbor Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23220
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St
Richmond, VA 23230
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street
Richmond, VA 23220
The Hudson
700 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
Avia
5200 Avia Way
Richmond, VA 23233

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity