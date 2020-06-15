All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

912 W. Clay St

912 West Clay Street · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

912 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 to 5 BR home (depending on how you want to set it up) with open floor plan. Renovated and in process of being painted. On the first level, you find 3 large rooms which can be used more formally as living room, parlor and dining rooms. Or if you prefer, 2 of them could easily be used as bedrooms. Front and rear staircases make the flow of the house easy. First floor full bath and updated kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Central air, washer and dryer. Located in Jackson Ward close to VCU and MCV. No utilities included in rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 W. Clay St have any available units?
912 W. Clay St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 912 W. Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
912 W. Clay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 W. Clay St pet-friendly?
No, 912 W. Clay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 912 W. Clay St offer parking?
No, 912 W. Clay St does not offer parking.
Does 912 W. Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 W. Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 W. Clay St have a pool?
No, 912 W. Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 912 W. Clay St have accessible units?
No, 912 W. Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 W. Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 W. Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 W. Clay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 W. Clay St has units with air conditioning.
