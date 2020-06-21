All apartments in Richmond
907 Kinney St

907 Kinney Street · (804) 356-6918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

907 Kinney Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Kinney House - Property Id: 293428

An energy efficient single family home in the Carver Neighborhood one block from Kroger and the VCU Siegel Center. Bamboo floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, high efficiency heat pump, high end energy star windows and stacked washer/dryer. Both upstairs bedrooms have attached balconies. The first floor bedroom overlooks a bricked back yard patio. This is a charming house built in 1910 that has been entirely renovated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293428
Property Id 293428

(RLNE5830458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Kinney St have any available units?
907 Kinney St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Kinney St have?
Some of 907 Kinney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Kinney St currently offering any rent specials?
907 Kinney St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Kinney St pet-friendly?
No, 907 Kinney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 907 Kinney St offer parking?
No, 907 Kinney St does not offer parking.
Does 907 Kinney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Kinney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Kinney St have a pool?
No, 907 Kinney St does not have a pool.
Does 907 Kinney St have accessible units?
No, 907 Kinney St does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Kinney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Kinney St has units with dishwashers.
