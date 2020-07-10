All apartments in Richmond
Richmond, VA
901 Orchard Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 PM

901 Orchard Road

901 Orchard Road · No Longer Available
Location

901 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA 23226
Three Chopt

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON - JULY 15 (Showings Available beginning 7/6). Clean & spacious 4 bedroom home in the West End. Well maintained and refinished w/modern touches throughout- featuring hardwood flooring on level one, laminate upstairs, and a new second bath. Complete w/full kitchen, washer/dryer, and sunroom. Prime location w/minutes access to Willow Lawn/Monument/Three Chopt and all the shopping/dining, convenience, and community these destinations have to offer. Perfect LEASE ADMIN FEE: $125 (one-time w/move-in funds). MAX 2 PETS aggregate weight not to exceed 70lbs. Breed restrictions may apply. Add'l fees/rent where applicable. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, and much more! ** FENCED AREA IN REAR RESERVED FOR TEMPLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Orchard Road have any available units?
901 Orchard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Orchard Road have?
Some of 901 Orchard Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Orchard Road currently offering any rent specials?
901 Orchard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Orchard Road pet-friendly?
No, 901 Orchard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 901 Orchard Road offer parking?
No, 901 Orchard Road does not offer parking.
Does 901 Orchard Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Orchard Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Orchard Road have a pool?
Yes, 901 Orchard Road has a pool.
Does 901 Orchard Road have accessible units?
No, 901 Orchard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Orchard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Orchard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
