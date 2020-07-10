901 Orchard Road

Amenities

COMING SOON - JULY 15 (Showings Available beginning 7/6). Clean & spacious 4 bedroom home in the West End. Well maintained and refinished w/modern touches throughout- featuring hardwood flooring on level one, laminate upstairs, and a new second bath. Complete w/full kitchen, washer/dryer, and sunroom. Prime location w/minutes access to Willow Lawn/Monument/Three Chopt and all the shopping/dining, convenience, and community these destinations have to offer. Perfect LEASE ADMIN FEE: $125 (one-time w/move-in funds). MAX 2 PETS aggregate weight not to exceed 70lbs. Breed restrictions may apply. Add'l fees/rent where applicable. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, and much more! ** FENCED AREA IN REAR RESERVED FOR TEMPLE