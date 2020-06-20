Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

9 S. Allen Avenue Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BR/2BA ROW HOUSE CLOSE TO VCU! 9 S ALLEN AVE Available in August - Very spacious 4 bed/ 2 bath row house at over 2,000 square feet with well maintained interior! Remodeled to include hardwood flooring in the hallway, vinyl in the kitchen and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. Also has replacement windows, central air and electric heat pump. Other features include an eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, a washer & dryer, a front porch and a backyard with privacy fence and offers off street parking in the rear. Located in the Fan, just a few minutes walk to VCU Campus! Available in August.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5771250)