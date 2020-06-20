All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9 S. Allen Avenue

9 South Allen Avenue · (804) 441-2351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 South Allen Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9 S. Allen Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
9 S. Allen Avenue Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BR/2BA ROW HOUSE CLOSE TO VCU! 9 S ALLEN AVE Available in August - Very spacious 4 bed/ 2 bath row house at over 2,000 square feet with well maintained interior! Remodeled to include hardwood flooring in the hallway, vinyl in the kitchen and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. Also has replacement windows, central air and electric heat pump. Other features include an eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, a washer & dryer, a front porch and a backyard with privacy fence and offers off street parking in the rear. Located in the Fan, just a few minutes walk to VCU Campus! Available in August.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5771250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 S. Allen Avenue have any available units?
9 S. Allen Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 S. Allen Avenue have?
Some of 9 S. Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 S. Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 S. Allen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 S. Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 S. Allen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9 S. Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 S. Allen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9 S. Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 S. Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 S. Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 S. Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 S. Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 S. Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 S. Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 S. Allen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
