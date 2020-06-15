All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:02 PM

704 W Clay St

704 West Clay Street · (804) 409-8819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/704-w-clay-st?p=Company

This 5BR/3BA has spacious bedrooms, LOTS of closet space, on-site storage, and a pantry— plenty of space for everyone and everyone’s things in the house.

Located on W Clay St, you’re a 5-min walk to VCU, VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art, Chipotle, and Nutty Buttery Cafe. You’re also walking distance to the Fan, Quirk rooftop bar, and Broad St. nightlife.

The kitchen and hardwood floors were updated recently. There is a dining area so you can safely have some friends over during COVID-19.

Don’t worry about taking your laundry to a laundromat as there is a WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!

The house is also PET FRIENDLY, no breed restrictions.

Off-street parking available.

**Ask about our 2 year lease specials**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 W Clay St have any available units?
704 W Clay St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 W Clay St have?
Some of 704 W Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 W Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
704 W Clay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 W Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 704 W Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 704 W Clay St does offer parking.
Does 704 W Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 W Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W Clay St have a pool?
No, 704 W Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 704 W Clay St have accessible units?
No, 704 W Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
