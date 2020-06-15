Amenities

Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/704-w-clay-st?p=Company



This 5BR/3BA has spacious bedrooms, LOTS of closet space, on-site storage, and a pantry— plenty of space for everyone and everyone’s things in the house.



Located on W Clay St, you’re a 5-min walk to VCU, VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art, Chipotle, and Nutty Buttery Cafe. You’re also walking distance to the Fan, Quirk rooftop bar, and Broad St. nightlife.



The kitchen and hardwood floors were updated recently. There is a dining area so you can safely have some friends over during COVID-19.



Don’t worry about taking your laundry to a laundromat as there is a WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!



The house is also PET FRIENDLY, no breed restrictions.



Off-street parking available.



**Ask about our 2 year lease specials**