Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

500 N. 32nd St.

500 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 North 32nd Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Church Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home w/Office Located in Church Hill! Fenced in Backyard, Trey Ceilings In Dining Room and MUCH MORE - Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home Open Concept w/Office, Located in Church Hill! Built-in 2008, this home is RVA's Living at its FINEST! This is a home that not only fits the perfect location, but it also fits your STYLE!

Convenient to MCV, VCU, and Some of RVA's BEST Restaurants are all within walking distance: The Market at 25th St., Libby Hill Park, and course the BEAUTIFUL James River!

Sit out on your front porch after a long days work and relax for a little bit and enjoy some peace and quiet, then on the weekend you can go out on your back deck and grill out with family and friends; it's the BEST of BOTH WORLDS!

-FOYER

2 Story Foyer w/20 ft. Vaulted Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

-OFFICE/LIBRARY

Beautiful Double Glass French Doors

Walk-In Closet

-1/2 BATHROOM

-FORMAL D/R

Gorgeous Trey Ceilings

Chandelier

Hardwood Floors

Beautiful Arched Doorways

-Formal L/R

Beautiful Arched Doorways

-Upgraded Kitchen

Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops w/Plenty of Counterspace

Tall Cabinets w/More than Enough Storage Space

Walk-In Pantry, MASSIVE

-LAUNDRY ROOM

Washer/Dryer Included (As Is)

2nd Floor

-MASTER BEDROOM

Tall Vaulted Ceilings

Considerable Size Bedroom

Walk-In Closet

-MASTER BATHROOM

Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath Tub w/8 Jets

Gorgeous Tile Work

Separate Stand-up Shower

Vanity

-3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS

All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets

The Bedrooms Honestly Could be a Master Bedroom (Tons of Space)

-HALLWAY BATHROOM

Tub/Shower

Vanity

Off-Street Parking Available

No Utilities Included

Fenced in Back Yard with a stoned walkway and a smaller fence for the front yard, otherwise known as the house with the White Picket Fence!

There truly is not much that this home does NOT HAVE!

****ONLY SMALL DOGS PERMITTED W/$350.00 PET FEE, PLUS $35.00 per month Pet Rent****

CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.

$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)
$100.00 One Time Lease Signing Fee

**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5814579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N. 32nd St. have any available units?
500 N. 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N. 32nd St. have?
Some of 500 N. 32nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N. 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
500 N. 32nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N. 32nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 500 N. 32nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 500 N. 32nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 500 N. 32nd St. does offer parking.
Does 500 N. 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N. 32nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N. 32nd St. have a pool?
Yes, 500 N. 32nd St. has a pool.
Does 500 N. 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 500 N. 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N. 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N. 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
