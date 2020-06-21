500 N. 32nd St.

Amenities

Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home w/Office Located in Church Hill! Fenced in Backyard, Trey Ceilings In Dining Room and MUCH MORE - Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home Open Concept w/Office, Located in Church Hill! Built-in 2008, this home is RVA's Living at its FINEST! This is a home that not only fits the perfect location, but it also fits your STYLE!



Convenient to MCV, VCU, and Some of RVA's BEST Restaurants are all within walking distance: The Market at 25th St., Libby Hill Park, and course the BEAUTIFUL James River!



Sit out on your front porch after a long days work and relax for a little bit and enjoy some peace and quiet, then on the weekend you can go out on your back deck and grill out with family and friends; it's the BEST of BOTH WORLDS!



-FOYER



2 Story Foyer w/20 ft. Vaulted Ceilings



Hardwood Floors



-OFFICE/LIBRARY



Beautiful Double Glass French Doors



Walk-In Closet



-1/2 BATHROOM



-FORMAL D/R



Gorgeous Trey Ceilings



Chandelier



Hardwood Floors



Beautiful Arched Doorways



-Formal L/R



Beautiful Arched Doorways



-Upgraded Kitchen



Hardwood Floors



Granite Countertops w/Plenty of Counterspace



Tall Cabinets w/More than Enough Storage Space



Walk-In Pantry, MASSIVE



-LAUNDRY ROOM



Washer/Dryer Included (As Is)



2nd Floor



-MASTER BEDROOM



Tall Vaulted Ceilings



Considerable Size Bedroom



Walk-In Closet



-MASTER BATHROOM



Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath Tub w/8 Jets



Gorgeous Tile Work



Separate Stand-up Shower



Vanity



-3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS



All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets



The Bedrooms Honestly Could be a Master Bedroom (Tons of Space)



-HALLWAY BATHROOM



Tub/Shower



Vanity



Off-Street Parking Available



No Utilities Included



Fenced in Back Yard with a stoned walkway and a smaller fence for the front yard, otherwise known as the house with the White Picket Fence!



There truly is not much that this home does NOT HAVE!



****ONLY SMALL DOGS PERMITTED W/$350.00 PET FEE, PLUS $35.00 per month Pet Rent****



CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.



$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)

$100.00 One Time Lease Signing Fee



**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*



