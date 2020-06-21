500 N. 32nd St.

Amenities
Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home w/Office Located in Church Hill! Fenced in Backyard, Trey Ceilings In Dining Room and MUCH MORE - Stunning 4bdrm/2.5bth Home Open Concept w/Office, Located in Church Hill! Built-in 2008, this home is RVA's Living at its FINEST! This is a home that not only fits the perfect location, but it also fits your STYLE!
Convenient to MCV, VCU, and Some of RVA's BEST Restaurants are all within walking distance: The Market at 25th St., Libby Hill Park, and course the BEAUTIFUL James River!
Sit out on your front porch after a long days work and relax for a little bit and enjoy some peace and quiet, then on the weekend you can go out on your back deck and grill out with family and friends; it's the BEST of BOTH WORLDS!
-FOYER
2 Story Foyer w/20 ft. Vaulted Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
-OFFICE/LIBRARY
Beautiful Double Glass French Doors
Walk-In Closet
-1/2 BATHROOM
-FORMAL D/R
Gorgeous Trey Ceilings
Chandelier
Hardwood Floors
Beautiful Arched Doorways
-Formal L/R
Beautiful Arched Doorways
-Upgraded Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops w/Plenty of Counterspace
Tall Cabinets w/More than Enough Storage Space
Walk-In Pantry, MASSIVE
-LAUNDRY ROOM
Washer/Dryer Included (As Is)
2nd Floor
-MASTER BEDROOM
Tall Vaulted Ceilings
Considerable Size Bedroom
Walk-In Closet
-MASTER BATHROOM
Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath Tub w/8 Jets
Gorgeous Tile Work
Separate Stand-up Shower
Vanity
-3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS
All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets
The Bedrooms Honestly Could be a Master Bedroom (Tons of Space)
-HALLWAY BATHROOM
Tub/Shower
Vanity
Off-Street Parking Available
No Utilities Included
Fenced in Back Yard with a stoned walkway and a smaller fence for the front yard, otherwise known as the house with the White Picket Fence!
There truly is not much that this home does NOT HAVE!
****ONLY SMALL DOGS PERMITTED W/$350.00 PET FEE, PLUS $35.00 per month Pet Rent****
CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.
$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)
$100.00 One Time Lease Signing Fee
**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*
