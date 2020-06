Amenities

2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath - Unit B - North Ginter Park - $850 P/Month - Beautiful UpStairs Unit Available with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Large Full Bath with Balcony. Property has been Recently Renovated. New Kitchen with New Counter Tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Large Living Room and Both Bedrooms are Very Spacious. Additional Home Features: Central AC and Heat (Heat Pump) Lots of Storage. Convenient to GRTC/Shopping and Parks. NOTE: Small pets allowed, not to exceed 18 pounds, maximum 2.



(Each Unit pays their Own Utilities).. Nice Open Concept -

(No Smoking/ No Laundry)



