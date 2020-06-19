All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 400 S Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
400 S Harrison St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

400 S Harrison St

400 South Harrison Street · (804) 203-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 South Harrison Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Randolph

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom contemporary home located minutes away from VCU. The home is bright and inviting with open floor plans that flow between spaces. Large modern kitchen with modern appliances and countertops. Three spacious bedrooms. Wood flooring throughout with carpeting in bedrooms. Range oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants and much, much more. Non Smoking.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S Harrison St have any available units?
400 S Harrison St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S Harrison St have?
Some of 400 S Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
400 S Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 S Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 400 S Harrison St offer parking?
No, 400 S Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 400 S Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S Harrison St have a pool?
No, 400 S Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 400 S Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 400 S Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 S Harrison St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Plant 1
403 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
Cameron Kinney Lofts
2 S. 25th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr
Richmond, VA 23114
The Hudson
700 Stockton St
Richmond, VA 23224
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd
Richmond, VA 23220
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street
Richmond, VA 23224

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity