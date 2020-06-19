400 S Harrison St

Amenities

Three bedroom contemporary home located minutes away from VCU. The home is bright and inviting with open floor plans that flow between spaces. Large modern kitchen with modern appliances and countertops. Three spacious bedrooms. Wood flooring throughout with carpeting in bedrooms. Range oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants and much, much more. Non Smoking.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



