Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dogs allowed

3327 Grove Avenue #1 Available 10/02/20 2 BR / 1 BA Condo in Museum District! Must see! Available October 2nd! - Great first floor two bedroom condo at corner of Grove & Roseneath in the Museum District. Central A/C and Heat Pump. This totally renovated historic building provides all the upgrades you would expect while keeping its historical charms. Great living space with tons of natural light and plenty of storage. Original wood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer. Generous sized master bedroom with large closet. Classic Richmond front porch. Common yard space for grilling. Building has secure entrance! One cat considered but no dogs allowed.



Available October 2nd!



No Dogs Allowed



