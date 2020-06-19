316 W. Marshall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Four bedroom and three bathroom main house WITH BONUS FINISHED DETACHED STUDIO that has an additional full bathroom, laundry, and kitchenette in the back!



This house has 4 newly renovated bathrooms!! That means you don’t have to worry about running late in the morning because one of your roommates is taking too long in the bathroom or maybe, because of COVID-19, you don’t want to share a bathroom with too many people.



This house has high ceilings, SPACIOUS ROOMS, and a LARGE BACKYARD — plenty of space for you, your roommates, and your friends to hang out in (furry friends are also welcome!). Yes — the house is PET FRIENDLY, no breed restrictions.



Located on W. Marshall St, you can walk to VCU, Saison, Quirk rooftop bar, other Broad St food & nightlife spots.



This home also has a new kitchen with GRANITE countertops and hardwood floors.



Don’t worry about taking your laundry to a laundromat as there is a WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!



**Ask about our 2 year lease specials**