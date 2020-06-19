All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

316 W. Marshall Street

316 West Marshall Street · (804) 409-8819
Location

316 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Jackson Ward

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom and three bathroom main house WITH BONUS FINISHED DETACHED STUDIO that has an additional full bathroom, laundry, and kitchenette in the back!

This house has 4 newly renovated bathrooms!! That means you don’t have to worry about running late in the morning because one of your roommates is taking too long in the bathroom or maybe, because of COVID-19, you don’t want to share a bathroom with too many people.

This house has high ceilings, SPACIOUS ROOMS, and a LARGE BACKYARD — plenty of space for you, your roommates, and your friends to hang out in (furry friends are also welcome!). Yes — the house is PET FRIENDLY, no breed restrictions.

Located on W. Marshall St, you can walk to VCU, Saison, Quirk rooftop bar, other Broad St food & nightlife spots.

This home also has a new kitchen with GRANITE countertops and hardwood floors.

Don’t worry about taking your laundry to a laundromat as there is a WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT!

**Ask about our 2 year lease specials**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 W. Marshall Street have any available units?
316 W. Marshall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 W. Marshall Street have?
Some of 316 W. Marshall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 W. Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 W. Marshall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 W. Marshall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 W. Marshall Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 W. Marshall Street offer parking?
No, 316 W. Marshall Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 W. Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 W. Marshall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 W. Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 316 W. Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 W. Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 316 W. Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 W. Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 W. Marshall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
