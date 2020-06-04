All apartments in Richmond
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:57 AM

3154 Stockton Street

3154 Stockton Street · (804) 741-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3154 Stockton Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Broad Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3154 Stockton Street · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Charming home close to VA Hospital, Available now! - Updated 3 bedroom one bath home available on Stockton Rd, Close to VA. On a Corner lot. Home features new paint interior and exterior. Newly renovated kitchen, and bathroom. Spacious laundry room. Has additional storage with a shed for your use. Section 8 welcome!! Fenced yard, pet friendly with additional security deposit.

Look for our virtual tour link below.

Call 804-223-5983 or visit http://www.advancetosold.com/rentals to schedule a viewing of the home. This is a mobile friendly service to make scheduling convenient fast and easy.

Advance Realty Specialists
Licensed in Virginia
5805 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(Office) 804-741-0234
(Scheduling Line) 804-223-5983

(RLNE4005360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 Stockton Street have any available units?
3154 Stockton Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3154 Stockton Street have?
Some of 3154 Stockton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 Stockton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3154 Stockton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 Stockton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3154 Stockton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3154 Stockton Street offer parking?
No, 3154 Stockton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3154 Stockton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3154 Stockton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 Stockton Street have a pool?
No, 3154 Stockton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3154 Stockton Street have accessible units?
No, 3154 Stockton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 Stockton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3154 Stockton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
