3154 Stockton Street

Amenities
Charming home close to VA Hospital, Available now! - Updated 3 bedroom one bath home available on Stockton Rd, Close to VA. On a Corner lot. Home features new paint interior and exterior. Newly renovated kitchen, and bathroom. Spacious laundry room. Has additional storage with a shed for your use. Section 8 welcome!! Fenced yard, pet friendly with additional security deposit.
Look for our virtual tour link below.
Call 804-223-5983 or visit http://www.advancetosold.com/rentals to schedule a viewing of the home. This is a mobile friendly service to make scheduling convenient fast and easy.
Advance Realty Specialists
Licensed in Virginia
5805 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(Office) 804-741-0234
(Scheduling Line) 804-223-5983
(RLNE4005360)