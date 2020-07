Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Please stop by the leasing office to reserve this home. Office address 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond



4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house

-dual zone central heat and air

-laminate hardwood floors throughout

-large living room / dining room

-granite counter top

-large open kitchen with bar

-washer and dryer hookups

-first floor master suite with full bath & walk in closet

-3 bedrooms upstairs

-huge corner lot

-ceiling fans in every room

-new windows throughout

Reserve this home today with $199



(RLNE5919887)