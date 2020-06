Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

309 S. Randolph Street Available 08/01/20 Great House near VCU! - Nice 4BR 1.5 BA house in a great location for grad students or young professionals. Large living area opens to modern eat-in kitchen with pantry. Nice fenced-in back yard with two off-street parking spaces. Easy commute to VCU/MCV and downtown. Walk to restaurants and shops on Cary Street. Short bike ride to the North Bank Trail along the James River. Easy access to 195/64/95. Tenant pays all utilities. Cats allowed with owner approval and $250 non-refundable Pet Fee. Available on August 1.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5835361)