2918 Idlewood Avenue 4 Available 07/01/20 Apartment In Carytown Available July 15 2020 - This apartment is located right in the heart of Carytown, close to Powhite Pkwy & Downtown RVA.



Apartments offers:



2 bedrooms

1 bath



Living room

Kitchen with access to back stairway/entrance



Hardwood floors throughout

Central Air

Gas heat

Gas Cooking



No pets

No smokers



Residents responsible for Electric and Gas. Water, and Trash included in rent



TO APPLY ONLINE, PLEASE VISIT https://ltservices.us/forms/application/

LANDLORD CODE: 3163-RW



No Pets Allowed



