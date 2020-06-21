All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2861 Lawson Street

2861 Lawson Street · (804) 342-5800
Location

2861 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Swansboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2861 Lawson Street · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street convenient to Chippenham Parkway and 301. Short commute to Manchester or downtown Richmond. Close to South of the James Farmer's Market, Forest Hill Park, the James River and Belle Isle.

Step inside to wonderful natural light and hardwood floors. Freshly painted throughout and great updates including lighting fixtures. Flow from the living room to the dining room that opens to the updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled floor and plenty of cabinet space.

First bedroom located on main floor with half bathroom. Two well sized bedrooms with new carpet and ample closet space upstairs. Full hallway bathroom with tiled shower/tub combo.

Nice laundry room with washer and dryer to convey. Step out back to fenced-in yard make it an ideal space to relax and unwind at the end of the day.

Do NOT miss this one, it will NOT last long...schedule a showing TODAY!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply for all occupants 18 or over and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Amirah Pirbhai.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5834536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2861 Lawson Street have any available units?
2861 Lawson Street has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2861 Lawson Street have?
Some of 2861 Lawson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2861 Lawson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2861 Lawson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2861 Lawson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2861 Lawson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2861 Lawson Street offer parking?
No, 2861 Lawson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2861 Lawson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2861 Lawson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2861 Lawson Street have a pool?
No, 2861 Lawson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2861 Lawson Street have accessible units?
No, 2861 Lawson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2861 Lawson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2861 Lawson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
