2861 Lawson Street

Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street convenient to Chippenham Parkway and 301. Short commute to Manchester or downtown Richmond. Close to South of the James Farmer's Market, Forest Hill Park, the James River and Belle Isle.



Step inside to wonderful natural light and hardwood floors. Freshly painted throughout and great updates including lighting fixtures. Flow from the living room to the dining room that opens to the updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled floor and plenty of cabinet space.



First bedroom located on main floor with half bathroom. Two well sized bedrooms with new carpet and ample closet space upstairs. Full hallway bathroom with tiled shower/tub combo.



Nice laundry room with washer and dryer to convey. Step out back to fenced-in yard make it an ideal space to relax and unwind at the end of the day.



Do NOT miss this one, it will NOT last long...schedule a showing TODAY!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee to apply for all occupants 18 or over and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Amirah Pirbhai.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



