212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo located in downtown area close to Arts District, Pulse shuttle and MCV/VCU. The Presidential offers a secured entry with controlled access, elevator, community courtyard with grill, study, game room with bar and flat screened TV, exercise room and indoor heated pool. Special features include glass top stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floor, carpeted bedroom, large kitchen with granite countertop, bathroom with double vanity sinks and large marble shower, in-unit washer/dryer combo, large bedroom closet. One assigned parking space and water in the rent. For more information please contact Theresa Alford 804-317-3333

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo located in downtown area close to Arts District, Pulse shuttle and MCV/VCU. The Presidential offers a secured entry with controlled access, elevator, community courtyard with grill, study, game room with bar and flat screened TV, exercise room and indoor heated pool. Special features include glass top stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floor, carpeted bedroom, large kitchen with granite countertop, bathroom with double vanity sinks and large marble shower, in-unit washer/dryer combo, large bedroom closet. One assigned parking space and water in the rent. For more information please contact Theresa Alford 804-317-3333