Richmond, VA
212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1

212 West Franklin Street · (804) 355-5771
Location

212 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Monroe Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo located in downtown area close to Arts District, Pulse shuttle and MCV/VCU. The Presidential offers a secured entry with controlled access, elevator, community courtyard with grill, study, game room with bar and flat screened TV, exercise room and indoor heated pool. Special features include glass top stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floor, carpeted bedroom, large kitchen with granite countertop, bathroom with double vanity sinks and large marble shower, in-unit washer/dryer combo, large bedroom closet. One assigned parking space and water in the rent. For more information please contact Theresa Alford 804-317-3333
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 have any available units?
212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 have?
Some of 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 has a pool.
Does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 West Franklin Street Apt 107 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
