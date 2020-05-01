All apartments in Richmond
Richmond, VA
1825 W. Main St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1825 W. Main St.

1825 West Main Street · (804) 643-9011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Richmond
The Fan
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1825 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1825 W. Main St. Apt. B · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3bdrm/2bth Apartment Located in Richmond's Fan District!! Convenient to VCU!! - FEATURES

-Convenient to VCU

-Carpet/Ceiling Fans Throughout

-Ceramic Tiled Bathroom

-Large Living Room

-Spacious Eat-in- Kitchen

-Located on Main Street in The Fan!

-Appliances
Electric Range
Refrigerator
Stack Washer/Dryer

-Back Balcony

-Shopping, Restaurants, and Bus Stop in Walking Distance!

-Convenient to Parks and Museums

-Convenient to Interstates

-Large Spacious Rooms

-Heat Pump/Central Air

CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.

$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)
$100.00 One time, non-refundable Lease Signing Admin Fee

**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*
**Applicants understand that Pollard and Bagby are an Owner and Manager of some properties. These properties are notated accordingly**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 W. Main St. have any available units?
1825 W. Main St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 W. Main St. have?
Some of 1825 W. Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 W. Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
1825 W. Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 W. Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 1825 W. Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1825 W. Main St. offer parking?
No, 1825 W. Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 1825 W. Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 W. Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 W. Main St. have a pool?
No, 1825 W. Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 1825 W. Main St. have accessible units?
No, 1825 W. Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 W. Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 W. Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
