1825 W. Main St.

Spacious 3bdrm/2bth Apartment Located in Richmond's Fan District!! Convenient to VCU!! - FEATURES



-Convenient to VCU



-Carpet/Ceiling Fans Throughout



-Ceramic Tiled Bathroom



-Large Living Room



-Spacious Eat-in- Kitchen



-Located on Main Street in The Fan!



-Appliances

Electric Range

Refrigerator

Stack Washer/Dryer



-Back Balcony



-Shopping, Restaurants, and Bus Stop in Walking Distance!



-Convenient to Parks and Museums



-Convenient to Interstates



-Large Spacious Rooms



-Heat Pump/Central Air



CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.



$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)

$100.00 One time, non-refundable Lease Signing Admin Fee



**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*

**Applicants understand that Pollard and Bagby are an Owner and Manager of some properties. These properties are notated accordingly**



No Pets Allowed



