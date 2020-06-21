All apartments in Richmond
1824 Parkwood Avenue
1824 Parkwood Avenue

1824 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1824 Parkwood Avenue Available 08/10/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available August 10th! - Marketing DescriptionGreat three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park, Maymont, the James River, VCU and more. Short commute to downtown RVA with easy access to 195.

Spacious, open floor plan with large living area that leads to the kitchen complete with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms are big with great natural light. New paint throughout home!

Don't forget about the wonderful fenced-in backyard and 2 off-street parking spaces included!

*Pictures are of a similar unit not of this exact unit*

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.

(RLNE5823460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
1824 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, VA.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
Is 1824 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Parkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Parkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1824 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1824 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1824 Parkwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
