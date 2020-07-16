All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 1514 Bainbridge Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
1514 Bainbridge Unit A
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:08 PM

1514 Bainbridge Unit A

1514 Bainbridge St · (804) 409-4524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Manchester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1514 Bainbridge St, Richmond, VA 23224
Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This bright 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Manchester neighborhood in Richmond VA, walking distance to multiple restaurants and breweries and only a mile away from Belle Isle and Browns Island. Close to VCU and downtown Richmond. It has 792 square feet of living space and a 792 square foot shared basement, and a large sunny shared fenced in backyard. This duplex includes a full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, glass top stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
*Still being painted!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A have any available units?
1514 Bainbridge Unit A has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A have?
Some of 1514 Bainbridge Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Bainbridge Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Bainbridge Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Bainbridge Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Bainbridge Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A offer parking?
No, 1514 Bainbridge Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Bainbridge Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A have a pool?
No, 1514 Bainbridge Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1514 Bainbridge Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Bainbridge Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Bainbridge Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1514 Bainbridge Unit A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St
Richmond, VA 23225
American Heritage
1001 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St
Richmond, VA 23223
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St
Richmond, VA 23224
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23220
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive
Richmond, VA 23113
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St
Richmond, VA 23224

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity