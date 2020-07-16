1514 Bainbridge Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This bright 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Manchester neighborhood in Richmond VA, walking distance to multiple restaurants and breweries and only a mile away from Belle Isle and Browns Island. Close to VCU and downtown Richmond. It has 792 square feet of living space and a 792 square foot shared basement, and a large sunny shared fenced in backyard. This duplex includes a full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, glass top stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

*Still being painted!*