All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 1414 West Marshall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
1414 West Marshall Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1414 West Marshall Street

1414 West Marshall Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Carver
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1414 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Eagle Mill Towers. Condo features cathedral ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, and RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER, TRASH, AND INTERNET/CABLE TV. This property is located behind the Seigel Center, and could not be closer to VCU, is within walking distance of local dining, shopping, and university, and has a SECURED BUILDING ENTRANCE.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1414-w-marshall-st-richmond-va-23220-usa-unit-505/0fd1aea7-db96-4202-8252-cde8d8ca260a

(RLNE5401376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 West Marshall Street have any available units?
1414 West Marshall Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 West Marshall Street have?
Some of 1414 West Marshall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 West Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 West Marshall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 West Marshall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1414 West Marshall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 1414 West Marshall Street offer parking?
Yes, 1414 West Marshall Street does offer parking.
Does 1414 West Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 West Marshall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 West Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 1414 West Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 West Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 West Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 West Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 West Marshall Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1414 West Marshall Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
American Heritage
1001 E Main St
Richmond, VA 23219
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St
Richmond, VA 23219
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Franklin Lofts
1806 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd
Richmond, VA 23224

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity