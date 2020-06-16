1414 West Marshall Street

Amenities
Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Eagle Mill Towers. Condo features cathedral ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, and RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER, TRASH, AND INTERNET/CABLE TV. This property is located behind the Seigel Center, and could not be closer to VCU, is within walking distance of local dining, shopping, and university, and has a SECURED BUILDING ENTRANCE.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1414-w-marshall-st-richmond-va-23220-usa-unit-505/0fd1aea7-db96-4202-8252-cde8d8ca260a
(RLNE5401376)