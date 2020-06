Amenities

This historic home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings and plenty of historic charm. Appliances included Refrigerator, Stove,Washer and Dryer. This home is on the bus line near VCU, grocery stores Goshen Market, plenty of coffee shops, Great restaurants and both Grace Park and Harrison Park. This property is a must see.