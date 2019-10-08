All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE

2605 Penny Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Penny Royal Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Wonderful, large single family home on 1/2 acre lot in Reston. Easy access to two shopping centers: Fox Mill and South Lakes each with grocery stores, Starbucks, restaurants. Short drive to Silver Line Metro. Hardwood floors throughout upper 2 levels, Carpet lower level rec room. Five Bedrooms (or Master with sitting room). Enclosed, huge screened in porch. Delightful neighborhood. Homeowner pays Reston Association annual fee which gives tenants access to all pools and tennis courts. (Tenant pays for ID cards each year). Tenant pays all utilities. New Furnace/AC. Rent includes lawn and leaf contract. If tenant wishes to do this upkeep themselves, Landlord will reduce the rent to $3200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE have any available units?
2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE have?
Some of 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE offers parking.
Does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE has a pool.
Does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE have accessible units?
No, 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE has units with dishwashers.
