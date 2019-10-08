2605 PENNY ROYAL LANE

Amenities

Wonderful, large single family home on 1/2 acre lot in Reston. Easy access to two shopping centers: Fox Mill and South Lakes each with grocery stores, Starbucks, restaurants. Short drive to Silver Line Metro. Hardwood floors throughout upper 2 levels, Carpet lower level rec room. Five Bedrooms (or Master with sitting room). Enclosed, huge screened in porch. Delightful neighborhood. Homeowner pays Reston Association annual fee which gives tenants access to all pools and tennis courts. (Tenant pays for ID cards each year). Tenant pays all utilities. New Furnace/AC. Rent includes lawn and leaf contract. If tenant wishes to do this upkeep themselves, Landlord will reduce the rent to $3200/mo.