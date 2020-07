2442 RIDGEHAMPTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION! ACROSS FROM HUNTER'S WOOD VILLAGE CENTER & JUST MINUTES TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. FULLY FINISHED 3 LEVELS W/TWO MASTER BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL, MID LEVEL OFFERS LIVING ROOM , DINING ROOM AND FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERS. PERGO FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE EXCEPT LIVING ROOM &TWO STAIRWAYS. THE LOWER LEVEL W/ FAMILY/ REC ROOM HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, HALF BATH, LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM, STORAGE ROOM AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO WALKOUT ONTO REAR DECK W/ FULLY FENCED REAR YARD. NO GRASS. ***AFTER 30 DAYS TENANCY, TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRST $75 REPAIRS /REPLACEMENTS FOR ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING HVAC SYSTEMS . OWNER WILL ACCOMMODATE SMALL WELL-TRAINED DOG WITH DEPOSIT.