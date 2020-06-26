All apartments in Reston
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2360 ALBOT ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2360 ALBOT ROAD

2360 Albot Road · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Albot Road, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This is a lovely 2200+ sq ft end unit home with windows on three sides. Conveniently located close to Reston Town Center with easy access to 267, I66 and 495. The house features a large kitchen with space for a breakfast table, a large living room, and a separate dining room. There's a walkout basement and a brick patio. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently updated. Within walking distance there are tennis courts, a swimming pool, soccer pitch and playground areas. It's also close to the Reston Community center and a nearby shopping center and supermarket. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 ALBOT ROAD have any available units?
2360 ALBOT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 ALBOT ROAD have?
Some of 2360 ALBOT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 ALBOT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2360 ALBOT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 ALBOT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2360 ALBOT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2360 ALBOT ROAD offer parking?
No, 2360 ALBOT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2360 ALBOT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 ALBOT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 ALBOT ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2360 ALBOT ROAD has a pool.
Does 2360 ALBOT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2360 ALBOT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 ALBOT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 ALBOT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
