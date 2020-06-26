2360 ALBOT ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool playground tennis court clubhouse

This is a lovely 2200+ sq ft end unit home with windows on three sides. Conveniently located close to Reston Town Center with easy access to 267, I66 and 495. The house features a large kitchen with space for a breakfast table, a large living room, and a separate dining room. There's a walkout basement and a brick patio. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently updated. Within walking distance there are tennis courts, a swimming pool, soccer pitch and playground areas. It's also close to the Reston Community center and a nearby shopping center and supermarket. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!