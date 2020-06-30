2314 Glade Bank Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Contemporary Townhome in Wooded Setting - Situated on a private cul-de-sac in a mature, wooded area, this lovely two-level, 3BR/2.5BA townhome offers a large, main-level LR and DR combination with wood-burning fireplace and beamed ceiling, large eat-in kitchen with custom pantry and granite countertops, and half bath. Master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet, skylight and jacuzzi tub, and two additional bedrooms and full bath located on upper level. Close to all commuting routes, Reston Town Center, shopping and entertainment. Brokers welcome (MLS#VAFX1095330)



(RLNE5244949)