2277 Hunters Run Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Upper Level Reston 1 Bedroom Condo - Open floor plan condo perfect for entertaining. Kitchen overlooks dining room which gives way to living room and bonus sun room w/ balcony. Enjoy many amenities including dining and shopping across the street. Minutes to Reston towne Center and Dulles toll rd. Bus to new Silver line Metro stops in front of the property, 20 minute walk.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $60,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $1495

Security Deposit: $1495 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: June 1, 2020



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric and gas).



Due to Covid-19 all showings are limited to virtual video or live facetime videos at this time. To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010 for more information.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



No Pets Allowed



