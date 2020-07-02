All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2277 Hunters Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2277 Hunters Run Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2277 Hunters Run Drive

2277 Hunter's Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2277 Hunter's Run Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2277 Hunters Run Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Upper Level Reston 1 Bedroom Condo - Open floor plan condo perfect for entertaining. Kitchen overlooks dining room which gives way to living room and bonus sun room w/ balcony. Enjoy many amenities including dining and shopping across the street. Minutes to Reston towne Center and Dulles toll rd. Bus to new Silver line Metro stops in front of the property, 20 minute walk.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $60,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $1495
Security Deposit: $1495 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: June 1, 2020

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric and gas).

Due to Covid-19 all showings are limited to virtual video or live facetime videos at this time. To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010 for more information.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2277 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 2277 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2277 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2277 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2277 Hunters Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2277 Hunters Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia